Ukraine could 'destroy all the Russians’ ballistic missiles' if US sells 10% of Patriot missile supply to Kyiv, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Aug. 12 that Ukraine could destroy all Russian ballistic missiles if the United States were to sell Kyiv 10% of its Patriot interceptor missile stockpile.

"This year I’m asking American partners to sell me 5% of missiles, what they have in their stocks," said Zelensky in an interview with CNN.

"If they sell us 5% we will go through the winter and save people’s lives. If they can sell us 10%, we will destroy all the Russians’ ballistic missiles," the president added.

The appeal for more interceptor missiles from Zelensky comes amid a severe shortage of air defense supplies for Ukraine. In July, Ukraine intercepted only 29 of the 195 ballistic missiles Russia launched at the country, making it the deadliest month for civilians since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, according to the UN.



"I have 1%," said Zelensky, referring to current Ukrainian acquisition of U.S. interceptor missiles.

Ukraine has asked the White House to increase the sales of air defense missiles as Russian strikes pummel civilian and energy infrastructure, leading to confrontation, walk-backs, and pleading with the Trump administration.



The U.S. itself has a reported shortage of missiles as the Iran war has depleted stockpiles. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 6 that the United States "needs missiles too."



While Kyiv has been working to cut a deal with Washington allowing for the co-production of Patriot interceptor missiles, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that would be unlikely to come to fruition before the winter.

At the same time, Russian ballistic missiles stockpiles remain high, Zelensky said.



"Russia has two times more ballistic missiles per month than they had before," Zelensky said, referring to Russian missile supplies in 2025.



Ukrainian intelligence reports claim that Russia's monthly production of key missiles is running 10–20% above target, while the output of some models is even higher.

Given the challenges of obtaining more missiles, Ukraine is currently working to produce its own ballistic and anti-ballistic missile system, with the weapons set to be combat-ready as soon as this fall.



Speaking with CNN, Zelensky opened up about his daily deal-making negotiations with allies to secure more missiles.



"With everybody, I try to exchange something (for) missiles," said Zelensky.