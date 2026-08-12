Ukraine-Armenia ties becoming ‘more constructive,’ Zelensky says after call with Armenian PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Aug. 12, discussing priority areas for cooperation between the two countries.

"Relations between Ukraine and Armenia are now becoming even more constructive, and it is important that we maintain a continuous dialogue," Zelensky wrote in a Facebook post.

The two leaders discussed Zelensky's visit to Armenia a few months ago, and identified priority areas for further bilateral cooperation.

Zelensky also thanked Pashinyan for congratulating him on the 975th anniversary of the founding of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, one of Ukraine's most prominent Orthodox Christian sites.

"It is an important date for Christians throughout our region," Zelensky said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

Pashinyan's government has increasingly pulled Yerevan away from Russia, its traditional ally, and sought closer ties with the West.

Relations between Russia and Armenia have deteriorated since Russia failed to prevent Azerbaijan's September 2023 offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh, a long-disputed enclave primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, but internationally recognized as Azerbaijan territory.