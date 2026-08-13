Train crew killed as Russian attacks kill at least 8, injure 50 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least eight people and injured 50 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Aug. 13.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian jet-powered attack drone hit a passenger train, killing the driver and his assistant, Ukrainian Railways CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said in a post on Facebook.

Pertsovsky said the train was entering a station so passengers could be evacuated after a drone threat was detected.

"The locomotive crew did not have enough time to completely stop and evacuate themselves," he said, adding none of the passengers were injured.

"This is a terrible daily terror and a targeted attack on civilians."

Odesa Oblast authorities had not released a full daily report of casualties at the time of publication.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight on Aug. 13 with 133 Shahed-type drones, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 111 drones over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Drone strikes were recorded at 15 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at 16 locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 28 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing three people and injuring 19 others over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two people and injured six others across the eastern region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others over the past day, according to local authorities.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, eight people were injured in Russian attacks, including a 15-year-old boy, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Russian drone attacks over the past day, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were injured in more than 10 drone and artillery attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.