Trash can bomb kills Russian serviceman in occupied Crimea's Sevastopol

A bomb hidden inside a trash can has killed a Russian serviceman in the occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian media reported on Aug. 13.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed the deceased was a member of the military without providing further details.

The pro-Kremlin Mash Telegram channel reported the device had been placed in a trash can and killed the man instantly.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the man was Robert Shageev, a former Ukrainian Navy officer who defected to Russia after the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Explosions occur regularly in Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities where partisan movements are active, targeting local collaborators and prominent officials, as well as Russian military personnel and equipment.

Several explosions inside Russia itself have also targeted high-ranking Russian military figures, most recently Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Alexander Chayko, who was the target of an explosion at Moscow's Balzi Rossi restaurant on Aug. 1.

The alleged assassination attempt against Chayko followed the attack on Ukraine's Khartiia Brigade Commander Oleksandr Obolienskyi in Kharkiv in late July by a man whose name has not been disclosed by law enforcement.

The suspect was recruited by Russian intelligence services, which posed as the Security Service of Ukraine, and was allegedly convinced that the commander was a "traitor," according to Ukrainska Pravda.