Ukrainian drones attack Russian chemical plant in Stavropol Krai, local officials, media report

Drones attacked several Russian regions overnight on July 25, targeting a chemical plant, local authorities and independent media Astra reported.

The plant, Nevinnomyssky Azot, is a major Russian chemical manufacturer and part of the EuroChem Group, is one of the country's leading producers of nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia.

The plant is located in Stavropol Krai, a region in southern Russia that lies roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border, placing it within the potential range of long-distance drone strikes.

The chemical plant, which supplies nitric acid used in the production of high explosives such as octogen and hexogen, key components in artillery shells, has come under drone attack for the second time in two months. Following a previous strike in June, the facility had already suspended operations, according to Astra.

Mikhail Minenkov, the mayor of Nevinnomyssk, said the situation at the site was "under control" and that no casualties had been reported. While he did not confirm that a chemical plant was targeted, he urged residents not to share photos or videos of the aftermath of the strike.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier claimed that Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted and destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones during the night.

The highest number of drones was reportedly downed over Belgorod Oblast — 26, followed by Bryansk — 25, and Rostov Oblast — 23. Additional interceptions took place over Krasnodar Krai — eight, Stavropol Krai — five, and both Kursk and Tambov oblasts — three each. Two drones were shot down over Voronezh Oblast and one over Oryol Oblast. Nine drones were also reportedly destroyed over the Azov Sea.

Airports in several southern Russian cities, including Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Stavropol, Tambov, and Sochi, were temporarily closed, according to statements from airlines and local authorities.