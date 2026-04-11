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Russian attacks kill 4, injure 36 in Ukraine over past day

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by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 36 in Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Odesa, Ukraine, on April 11, 2026. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured at least 36 others over the past day, regional authorities said on April 11.

Ukrainian forces downed 133 out of the 160 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty drones struck 10 different locations, and debris fell in 11 other areas, according to the statement.

Overnight, Russia launched a large-scale attack on industrial and energy infrastructure in Odesa. Russian drones also targeted a residential area, killing two people and injuring one, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One person was killed and another injured in Poltava Oblast, as debris from a Russian drone damaged a cafe and a shop near the city of Lubny, Governor Vitalii Diakivnych said.

Russia targeted residential buildings in the city of Sumy, injuring at least 17 people, including a 14-year-old boy, local authorities reported. Most of the victims are elderly.

In separate attacks, Russian drones struck several communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring five people.

One person was killed in Dobropillia and three others injured in Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three men, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

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The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
OdesaPoltava OblastSumy OblastRussiaDrone attackZaporizhzhia OblastKherson OblastUkraine
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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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