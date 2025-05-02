The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, ATACMS, War
Edit post

Ukraine must 'accelerate creation of ballistic systems,' Zelensky says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 2, 2025 11:46 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address on May 2, 2025. (Photo: Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs to "accelerate the creation of Ukrainian ballistic systems as much as possible," according to his evening address published on May 2.

Zelensky made the statement following his meeting with the Commander-in-Chief, where he was briefed on military supplies, staffing, and Ukraine’s missile program, including domestic development and production.

"Our long-range capabilities are a clear and effective guarantee of Ukraine’s security," Zelensky said.

Long-range missiles have been a critical component of Ukraine's defense against Russia's full-scale invasion. However, since the start of the invasion, Western partners have been reluctant and slow to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles out of a fear of escalation.

Kyiv first started receiving U.S. long-range missiles, specifically the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), in the fall of 2023 – more than a year after Russia launched its invasion. At the time, Ukraine was only permitted to deploy these missiles against targets in occupied Ukrainian territory.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of ATACMS in November 2024, allowing Kyiv to launch them against military targets in Russia.

Ukraine has also received the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP missiles. However, earlier this year, Ukraine reportedly ran out of its supply of ATACMS.

While Ukraine's drone production industry has been successful – providing more than 95% of drones used on the front line – the missile development program has been slower, with some notable exceptions. Last year, Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically-made ballistic missile and produced 100 missiles.

The combination of Western reluctance and restrictions, as well as limited supply of long-range missiles, has underscored Ukraine's need to develop its own domestic missile program.

Could Ukraine have stopped Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014?
Amid reports that a U.S. peace proposal might include recognizing Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea, President Donald Trump denied Ukraine was being pressured to accept the move — while also asserting Ukraine had given up the peninsula in 2014 “without firing a shot.” “Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 40 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least seven people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.