Ukraine tests its first ballistic missile, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 2:46 PM 1 min read
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine carried out a successful test of the first domestic-made ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 27.

"It may be too early to talk about it but I want to share it with you," the president said at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv.

Zelensky congratulated to the Ukrainian Defense Industry on the project but did not provide any further details on the weaponry.

A day earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is preparing a response to Russian aerial strikes with weapons of its own production.

"This once again proves that for victory, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the enemy's military facilities," Umerov said. "Ukraine is preparing its own response. Weapons of its own production."

Zelensky previously revealed that Ukraine has developed a domestic-made missile-drone, Palianytsia. He said it has already been used against Russia.

Kyiv has received a number of long-range missiles from partners, such as U.S.-made ATACMS, British Storm Shadow, or French SCALP/T. Their potential impact is limited by Western restrictions on strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Russia regularly uses ballistic missiles like Iskander-M or Kinzhal in attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukraine’s new Palianytsia missile-drone pictured for first time
A new video says that “almost everything about the Palianytsia is classified,” but does reveal some new information.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
