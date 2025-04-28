The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Drones, Ukrainian naval drones, War, Ukraine Defense Industry, Defense production
Edit post

Over 95% of drones used at front line made in Ukraine, defense ministry says

by Kateryna Hodunova April 28, 2025 6:43 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare FPV kamikaze drones for combat flightPilots of the "Peaky Blinders" division of FPV kamikaze drones prepare drones for a combat flight in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 95% of the drones used by the Ukrainian forces at the front line are made in Ukraine, Interfax Ukraine reported on April 28, citing Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been developing and deploying technological innovations and cutting-edge unmanned systems.

Both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on drone warfare, using aerial, naval, and ground-based drones for reconnaissance and combat missions.

"We have made a breakthrough in the unmanned systems sector. More than 95% of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) currently used at the front are Ukrainian-made," Churkin said.

Churkin added that in 2024, Ukraine's Defense Ministry authorized more than 330 new models of domestically produced unmanned systems, compared to only 75 models a year earlier.

Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has increasingly turned to innovation and home production. More than 40% of the weapons used on the front line are now produced in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 16.

In the 2025 budget, Ukraine allocated $1.3 billion to defense manufacturing to reduce its reliance on foreign arms deliveries. The government plans to raise over $1 billion this year to support local arms procurement through a so-called Danish model, under which countries can donate arms to Ukraine by purchasing them directly from Ukrainian domestic producers.

Ukraine to continue fighting with or without Trump, experts say
Russia is waging small-scale assaults across the entire front, but the situation on the battlefield is nowhere near bad enough for Ukraine to be forced into an unfavorable peace deal, military analysts and soldiers told the Kyiv Independent. Since Ukraine announced the start of the Russian spring offensive in early
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.