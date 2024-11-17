NYT: Biden authorizes Ukraine to target Russia with US long-range missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy, the New York Times reported on Nov. 17.

Ukraine will likely initially use the missiles against Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast but Washington could also authorize their use elsewhere, undisclosed official sources told the news outlet.

The decision comes as Russia, with the support of North Korean troops, prepares a large-scale assault on Ukrainian forces in the embattled Russian region.

While the U.S. officials do not expect this move to “change the overall course of the war”, Biden aims to help Ukraine target critical Russian and North Korean military assets and send a deterrent message to Pyongyang.

The policy change follows Biden's previous hesitance to provide such weapons, out of concern for escalating tensions with Russia.

Proponents of the decision have long argued that this authorization would significantly enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities, especially with Russia increasing military offensives on many fronts, and intensifying drone and missile attacks in recent months.

The talks on loosening U.S. restrictions reportedly began after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Aug. 30 visited Washington and presented senior officials with a list of high-value targets in Russia that Ukraine wants to hit with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).