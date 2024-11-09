Skip to content
News Feed, Weapons, Missiles, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine has produced its first 100 missiles, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2024 8:23 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to media during an EU Summit in the Justus Lipsius building, the EU Council headquarter on October 17, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Ukraine has produced its first 100 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his daily address on Nov. 9.

Ukraine began actively developing its missile program after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In late July, Zelensky said the program had "good dynamics."

He then announced in August that Ukraine had carried out a successful test of its first domestically-made ballistic missile.

Ukraine has been developing a ballistic missile for a number of years now, the Hrim-2. While nothing has been confirmed, there has been speculation that this was the ballistic missile test Zelensky was referring to.

Zelensky also previously revealed that Ukraine had developed another domestic-made weapon, a missile-drone Palianytsia.

Speaking on Nov. 9, Zelensky said he would give "no further details" about the type of missiles he was referring to, but hailed Ukraine's domestic weapons production.

"This year we have achieved significant results in a variety of sectors. There is our Ukrainian artillery — our ammunition and guns," he said.

"There are drones — various types, for various missions — that not only assist the battlefield in defending positions and destroying the occupier, but are also striking deeper and deeper into Russia. We'll continue to build on this."

Domestically produced long-range weapons are of key importance to Ukraine's defense strategy, as Western partners refuse to authorize deep strikes in Russia with foreign-made missiles.

Despite Zelensky's appeal to Washington during his recent White House visit, the U.S. has not yet altered its policy on long-range strikes.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
