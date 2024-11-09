Ukraine has produced its first 100 missiles, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has produced its first 100 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his daily address on Nov. 9.

Ukraine began actively developing its missile program after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In late July, Zelensky said the program had "good dynamics."

He then announced in August that Ukraine had carried out a successful test of its first domestically-made ballistic missile.

Ukraine has been developing a ballistic missile for a number of years now, the Hrim-2. While nothing has been confirmed, there has been speculation that this was the ballistic missile test Zelensky was referring to.

Zelensky also previously revealed that Ukraine had developed another domestic-made weapon, a missile-drone Palianytsia.

Speaking on Nov. 9, Zelensky said he would give "no further details" about the type of missiles he was referring to, but hailed Ukraine's domestic weapons production.

"This year we have achieved significant results in a variety of sectors. There is our Ukrainian artillery — our ammunition and guns," he said.

"There are drones — various types, for various missions — that not only assist the battlefield in defending positions and destroying the occupier, but are also striking deeper and deeper into Russia. We'll continue to build on this."

Domestically produced long-range weapons are of key importance to Ukraine's defense strategy, as Western partners refuse to authorize deep strikes in Russia with foreign-made missiles.

Despite Zelensky's appeal to Washington during his recent White House visit, the U.S. has not yet altered its policy on long-range strikes.