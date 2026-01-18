Ukraine military chief says more arms, sanctions key as 'Coalition of the Willing' holds security guarantees talks

The "Coalition of the Willing" held an online meeting at the level of armed forces commanders-in-chief to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 18.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has argued that any peace deal must be backed by binding security guarantees, cautioning that without them Russia could renew its aggression against Ukraine.

Syrskyi told participants that Russia shows no readiness to end the war and continues its "terror" against civilians in Ukraine, pointing to strikes on energy infrastructure during severe winter weather.

The attacks have disrupted heat and electricity supplies nationwide, prompting the Ukrainian president to declare a state of emergency in the country's energy sector.

"I emphasized the importance of further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia so that the cost of the war becomes prohibitive," Syrskyi said, adding that allies must also deepen cooperation to boost defense-industrial capacity and military capabilities across Europe.

The talks also focused on sustaining military aid to Ukraine, which Syrskyi described as essential for maintaining combat effectiveness and inflicting "significant losses" on Russian forces.

Representatives from France, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the EU took part in the meeting, Syrskyi said, without disclosing the total number of participants.

Zelensky said on Jan. 12 that he had instructed Ukraine's negotiating team to finalize a security guarantees document with the United States and submit it for review "at the highest level."

The Coalition of the Willing is expected to deploy a peacekeeping force to Ukraine after a ceasefire.