Zelensky orders final review of US security guarantees; White House source praises 'tremendous progress' in ending war

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 12 that he instructed Ukraine's negotiating team to finalize a security guarantees document with the U.S. and submit it for review "at the highest level."

In his evening address, Zelensky added that Ukraine "is coordinating meeting schedules with U.S. President (Donald) Trump's representatives — our documents are largely ready for signing."

No further details were provided by the president.

The directive comes amid growing indications that Washington has engaged Moscow in discussions over a potential peace settlement, including the so-called 20-point framework drafted by U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

A White House official told the Kyiv Independent that "over the past few weeks, (Trump's) team has made tremendous progress with respect to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine."

"As (Trump) stated, he believes we are closer now than we have ever been."

Zelensky earlier said that there are three core documents forming the basis of diplomatic efforts: a framework agreement, security guarantees, and a reconstruction plan.

Zelensky tasked Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev with ensuring an "expert review of economic aspects" of agreements involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe.

The Ukrainian president also said that Kyiv expects a response from Moscow on whether it is prepared to end the war. If Russia fails to do so, pressure must increase, he said.

"We understand that the American side is in communication with Russia regarding the basic political framework for ending the war," he said.

"We have formulated our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia as to whether they are ready to end the war on realistic terms."

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's adviser and son-in-law, reportedly met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Paris on Jan. 7 to discuss Washington's peace plan for Ukraine.

So far, Moscow has shown no visible willingness to accept the proposals.

Russia continues to demand that Ukraine withdraw from the partially occupied Donbas and that its control over seized Ukrainian territories receive international recognition.