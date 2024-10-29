Skip to content
Ukraine facing 'most difficult' winter since start of full-scale war, Ukrenergo chief says

by Dmytro Basmat October 30, 2024 12:50 AM 2 min read
A general view of the buildings without electricity in the Troieshchyna residential district on May 22, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. In Kyiv, power outage schedules were introduced. Ukrainian energy system is in a difficult situation due to Russian shelling of the infrastructure. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The interim head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, Oleksiy Brekht, said on Oct. 29 that the country may be facing its most challenging winter since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, as Ukraine prepares for more Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

"The winter will be the hardest of the previous three years," Brekht told Suspilne in an excerpt of an interview published Oct. 29.

Brekht said that if Russia continues its onslaught of attacks against critical energy infrastructure as it did last winter, then Ukrainians may face up to eight hours of power outages on the most "critical" days.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

Previously, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, warned in June that Ukrainians may have electricity for just 6-7 hours per day in the winter, depending on how much of the grid can be repaired

Between March and August of this year, Russia destroyed all thermal power plants and almost all hydroelectric capacity in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 25 during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

During the interview, Brekht said that Ukraine lost 9 gigawatts (GW) in generating capacity earlier this year due to Russian attacks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on September 19 that the EU aims to cover around 4.5 GW of energy capacity this winter, or roughly 25% of Ukraine's winter needs. Earlier in the day on Oct. 29, the EU said that it will increase their export capacity to 2.1 GW starting Dec. 1.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 GW this winter as a result of the attacks, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand.

Despite the concern of officials, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sept. 10 the country has protected 85% of its energy infrastructure in anticipation of further Russian attacks.

Brekht's comments echo made by NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte on Oct. 8 who also warned that "massive strikes" against Ukrainian infrastructure may disrupt energy production.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
