Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Mark Rutte, NATO, Ukraine, Energy, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Ukraine may face 'toughest' winter since invasion began, Rutte says

by Dmytro Basmat October 9, 2024 6:11 AM 2 min read
Newly-appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attends the Munich Security Conference 2024 on February 17, 2024. Rutte served as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands at the time of the conference. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Oct. 8 that Ukraine may be facing its most challenging winter since the start of the full-scale invasion, as the country prepares for more Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

"Russia continues to carry out massive strikes against Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. Ukraine could be facing its toughest winter since the full-scale invasion began," Rutte said during a press conference alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

Between March and August of this year, Russia also destroyed all thermal power plants and almost all hydroelectric capacity in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 25 during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the challenges that Ukraine faces in its third winter since the start of the war, Rutte said that "NATO must and will do more to help Ukraine."

"The more military support we give, the faster this war will end," Rutte added, without directly specifying what additional support may look like.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on September 19 that the EU aims to cover around 4.5 gigawatts of energy capacity this winter, or roughly 25% of Ukraine's winter needs, as Ukraine's shortfalls continue.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 gigawatts this winter as a result of the attacks, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand.

Energy deficits necessitated rolling blackouts during the summer and autumn, with some officials warning that Ukrainians may have electricity for 6-7 hours per day in the upcoming winter.

Rutte, who began his term as Secretary General on Oct. 1, made his first surprise visit to Kyiv as the alliance's chief on Oct. 3.

Ukraine top of the agenda as Mark Rutte takes up NATO general secretary role
“We have to make sure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation,” Mark Rutte said on Oct. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:27 AM

Russia's strike on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

Russia attacked the Esman community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8 with guided bombs, killing two civilians, local military administration reports.
3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.