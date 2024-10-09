Ukraine may face 'toughest' winter since invasion began, Rutte says

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Oct. 8 that Ukraine may be facing its most challenging winter since the start of the full-scale invasion, as the country prepares for more Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

"Russia continues to carry out massive strikes against Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. Ukraine could be facing its toughest winter since the full-scale invasion began," Rutte said during a press conference alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

Between March and August of this year, Russia also destroyed all thermal power plants and almost all hydroelectric capacity in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 25 during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the challenges that Ukraine faces in its third winter since the start of the war, Rutte said that "NATO must and will do more to help Ukraine."

"The more military support we give, the faster this war will end," Rutte added, without directly specifying what additional support may look like.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on September 19 that the EU aims to cover around 4.5 gigawatts of energy capacity this winter, or roughly 25% of Ukraine's winter needs, as Ukraine's shortfalls continue.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 gigawatts this winter as a result of the attacks, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand.

Energy deficits necessitated rolling blackouts during the summer and autumn, with some officials warning that Ukrainians may have electricity for 6-7 hours per day in the upcoming winter.

Rutte, who began his term as Secretary General on Oct. 1, made his first surprise visit to Kyiv as the alliance's chief on Oct. 3.











