Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.

Ukraine wants to restore energy facilities damaged by Russia by winter with allied help, Zelensky says at Berlin conference

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2024 1:24 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11, 2024. (Presidential Office)
Where possible, Ukraine could restore energy facilities damaged by Russia before winter with the help of its allies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11.

Speaking at the event, Zelensky stressed the need for air defenses to protect the country from Russian strikes and restore the power system.

The president called air superiority Russia's "greatest strategic advantage" in its ongoing full-scale war, reiterating the appeal to provide Ukraine with at least seven Patriot defense systems.

Berlin will send its third Patriot air defense system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard anti-aircraft systems, missiles, and ammunition, to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the conference.

Russian missile and drone attacks have reportedly destroyed 9 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's capacity.

The peak energy consumption last winter was 18 GW, and "half of that is gone now," Zelensky noted.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11, 2024. (Presidential Office)

"Eighty percent of thermal generation in Ukraine, and one-third of hydroelectric generation, have been destroyed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. And this is not the limit of his terror," Zelensky said.

Russia is trying "to hone its skills" in destroying energy facilities, including gas storage facilities that connect Ukraine's energy system with the European one, the president added. He called on allies to help preserve Ukraine's energy generation and restore what was destroyed.

"We must also implement a quick and inexpensive restoration of all energy facilities that can be restored before winter... We know how to ensure this," Zelensky said.

"We are asking you for equipment from your decommissioned power plants and direct financial support. This will allow us to respond to the situation here and now. To preserve normal life."

According to Zelensky, Kyiv plans to sign hundreds of agreements worth billions of euros with partners in the defense and energy sectors.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced at the conference that Kyiv will receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in Russian frozen assets revenue in July and 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) under the Ukraine Facility already this month.

Zelensky meets German president in Berlin to discuss energy situation, peace summit
During the meeting, the two presidents discussed “the security situation in Ukraine and the current needs amid Russian attacks at the Ukrainian energy infrastructure and military operations along the front.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
