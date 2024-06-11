Ukraine wants to restore energy facilities damaged by Russia by winter with allied help, Zelensky says at Berlin conference

This audio is created with AI assistance

Where possible, Ukraine could restore energy facilities damaged by Russia before winter with the help of its allies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11.

Speaking at the event, Zelensky stressed the need for air defenses to protect the country from Russian strikes and restore the power system.

The president called air superiority Russia's "greatest strategic advantage" in its ongoing full-scale war, reiterating the appeal to provide Ukraine with at least seven Patriot defense systems.

Berlin will send its third Patriot air defense system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard anti-aircraft systems, missiles, and ammunition, to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the conference.

Russian missile and drone attacks have reportedly destroyed 9 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's capacity.

The peak energy consumption last winter was 18 GW, and "half of that is gone now," Zelensky noted.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11, 2024. (Presidential Office)

"Eighty percent of thermal generation in Ukraine, and one-third of hydroelectric generation, have been destroyed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. And this is not the limit of his terror," Zelensky said.

Russia is trying "to hone its skills" in destroying energy facilities, including gas storage facilities that connect Ukraine's energy system with the European one, the president added. He called on allies to help preserve Ukraine's energy generation and restore what was destroyed.

"We must also implement a quick and inexpensive restoration of all energy facilities that can be restored before winter... We know how to ensure this," Zelensky said.

"We are asking you for equipment from your decommissioned power plants and direct financial support. This will allow us to respond to the situation here and now. To preserve normal life."

According to Zelensky, Kyiv plans to sign hundreds of agreements worth billions of euros with partners in the defense and energy sectors.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced at the conference that Kyiv will receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in Russian frozen assets revenue in July and 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) under the Ukraine Facility already this month.