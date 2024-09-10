The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, Denys Shmyhal, Energy, Ukraine, Business
Edit post

85% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure protected against Russian strikes, PM says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 10, 2024 4:59 PM 1 min read
A view of the destroyed engine room of Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast after a Russian missile attack on April 11, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ahead of the coming winter, Ukraine has protected 85% of its energy infrastructure in anticipation of further Russian attacks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a Sept. 10 press conference attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

Ukrainians have been living with intermittent power outages throughout the summer since Russia stepped up its campaign of strikes targeting energy infrastructure in March.

Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, warned in June that Ukrainians may have electricity for just 6-7 hours per day in the winter, depending on how much of the grid can be repaired.

Shmyhal told reporters that it was impossible to say how many hours of blackouts Ukrainians are going to endure during the winter.

"It is wrong to make predictions and make sensational statements," Shmyhal said.

"Today, 85% of the facilities that should be protected by Ukrenergo (Ukraine's state grid operator) are already protected," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainian government has allocated Hr 19 billion ($461 million) for the protection of energy facilities, and another Hr 13 billion ($315 million) has been provided by foreign partners.

Explainer: Ukraine’s $15 billion IMF loan program
Maxwell Kushnir is a research analyst at the IMF. The contents of this article do not represent the views of any entity associated with the IMF, including staff, management or members of the Executive Board. Only publicly available data is used. Russia’s invasion has caused untold devastation acros…
The Kyiv IndependentMaxwell Kushnir
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:32 PM

Russian Navy starts Ocean-2024 exercises.

The Russian Navy has started the naval exercise Ocean-2024, which will take place on five seas and test operational readiness and the use of high-precision weapons, among other objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 10.
10:11 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 20 over past day.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 38 of the 46 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Three drones flew off course away from Ukrainian-controlled territories, and three others were "lost" as a result of electronic warfare means.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.