EU to increase capacity to export electricity to Ukraine to 2.1 gigawatts ahead of winter

The Transmission System Operators of Continental Europe will increase their export capacity to Ukraine and Moldova by 400 megawatts (MW) to 2.1 gigawatts (GW) starting Dec. 1, according to a statement published on Oct. 29.

Russia carried out a massive campaign of aerial attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the spring, similar to the one launched during the fall and winter of 2022-23.

The damage caused a serious energy deficit and necessitated rolling blackouts across the country. Russian missile and drone attacks have reportedly destroyed 9 GW worth of capacity on Ukraine's grid.

The body said that the decision to increase the capacity for electricity exports was made in response to the destruction of numerous power plants in Ukraine and the expected electricity shortage during the coming winter.

The new limit will take effect on Dec. 1, 2024, and operators will be able to review it monthly starting in March 2025.

Ukraine will also have an additional 250 MW of guaranteed extra capacity in emergency mode from the European Union, according to the Energy Ministry.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko said on Oct. 15 that Ukraine is preparing for mass Russian attacks against energy infrastructure during the autumn and winter months.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 gigawatts this winter as a result of the attacks, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand.