The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Ceasefire, Andrii Sybiha, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Ministry
Edit post

Ukraine forming team to develop monitoring mechanisms for potential 30-day ceasefire, FM Sybiha says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 14, 2025 3:54 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha talks alongside U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a joint press conference on Feb. 5, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach / Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has begun assembling a team to develop monitoring mechanisms for a possible 30-day ceasefire, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on March 14.

"We have already started forming a national team to develop appropriate processes to properly control a possible ceasefire. This is an extremely complex process," Sybiha said at a press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Kyiv.

Kyiv agreed to the U.S.-proposed truce during talks in Jeddah on March 11, contingent on Russian adherence. The talks also led to Washington resuming military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

Sybiha said that upon returning from Jeddah, Ukrainian officials briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on the discussions. He emphasized that Ukraine’s 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line presents logistical challenges for ceasefire enforcement.

Ukraine remains wary of Russian violations, citing its experience with the Minsk agreements, which Russia breached 25 times. "So now everything will be aimed at ensuring that the Ukrainian side is ready with the appropriate teams, developments, and modalities," Sybiha said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Moscow is prepared to accept the ceasefire but demanded that Ukraine halt mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the truce.

Trump called Putin's remarks "very promising" but "not complete," adding that he is open to meeting with the Russian leader.

Zelensky dismissed Putin’s response as "manipulative," warning that Russia is preparing to reject the ceasefire.

"Now we have all heard very predictable, very manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of silence at the front — he is, in fact, preparing to reject it as of now," Zelensky said in his evening address on March 13.

Russia has sent "additional signals" to Trump regarding the ceasefire through special envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on March 14.

With Putin demanding new concessions for a ceasefire, all eyes are on Trump’s next move
As a U.S. delegation in Moscow worked to hammer out a ceasefire agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader responded by demanding extensive concessions in exchange for a ceasefire deal in Ukraine. So far, Trump has made harsh demands on Ukraine while avoiding putting simila…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

12:13 AM

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments.

The Trump administration toughened sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.