Ukraine forming team to develop monitoring mechanisms for potential 30-day ceasefire, FM Sybiha says

Ukraine has begun assembling a team to develop monitoring mechanisms for a possible 30-day ceasefire, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on March 14.

"We have already started forming a national team to develop appropriate processes to properly control a possible ceasefire. This is an extremely complex process," Sybiha said at a press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Kyiv.

Kyiv agreed to the U.S.-proposed truce during talks in Jeddah on March 11, contingent on Russian adherence. The talks also led to Washington resuming military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

Sybiha said that upon returning from Jeddah, Ukrainian officials briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on the discussions. He emphasized that Ukraine’s 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line presents logistical challenges for ceasefire enforcement.

Ukraine remains wary of Russian violations, citing its experience with the Minsk agreements, which Russia breached 25 times. "So now everything will be aimed at ensuring that the Ukrainian side is ready with the appropriate teams, developments, and modalities," Sybiha said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Moscow is prepared to accept the ceasefire but demanded that Ukraine halt mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the truce.

Trump called Putin's remarks "very promising" but "not complete," adding that he is open to meeting with the Russian leader.

Zelensky dismissed Putin’s response as "manipulative," warning that Russia is preparing to reject the ceasefire.

"Now we have all heard very predictable, very manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of silence at the front — he is, in fact, preparing to reject it as of now," Zelensky said in his evening address on March 13.

Russia has sent "additional signals" to Trump regarding the ceasefire through special envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on March 14.