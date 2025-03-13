The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Putin is afraid to tell Trump he wants to continue war in Ukraine, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2025 10:12 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks about a 30-day ceasefire indicate that he is preparing a rejection of the U.S. proposal, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on March 13.

"Putin is afraid to say directly to (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump that he wants to continue this war, that he wants to kill Ukrainians. That's why they in Moscow demand such preconditions for a ceasefire that will make it impossible or will (postpone it) as long as possible," Zelensky said.

Kyiv agreed to a temporary truce proposed by Washington during the talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia did as well. Days after, on March 13, Putin said he was ready to agree to the proposal but demands guarantees that Kyiv will not mobilize or train troops, nor receive military aid during it.

Zelensky described Putin's response as "Russian manipulations."

"Now we have all heard very predictable, very manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of silence at the front — he is in fact preparing to reject it as of now," Zelensky said.

In his response during a press conference on March 13, Putin mentioned the situation on the battlefield, claiming that a ceasefire would be beneficial to Ukraine now as Russia is advancing along the front line. He also raised the question of who would control the temporary truce along the more than 2,000-kilometer front line.

The American side is ready to organize the oversight and verification of the temporary ceasefire, according to Zelensky. He also argued that a truce would make it possible to address all security issues and "put a plan to end the war on the table."

"We do not set conditions that complicate anything. Russia does that," Zelensky said. "They need a war."

Zelensky called for pressure on Putin by imposing sanctions on Russia. Previously, Trump warned that Moscow could face "devastating" financial consequences if it chooses to continue its all-out war against Ukraine.

Trump said on March 13 that Putin's statement regarding the 30-day ceasefire was "very promising" but "wasn’t complete," adding he is willing to meet with the Russian president.

John Bolton on how Putin plays Trump and why separating Russia from China is ‘almost impossible’
Instead of approaching the war in Ukraine from a geopolitical or moral perspective, U.S. President Donald Trump is framing his policy on Russia through the lens of his personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton. “Trump…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kateryna Denisova

News Feed

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
