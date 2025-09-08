KI logo
Ukraine expects 'strong reaction from America,' Zelensky says after Russia's record-breaking attack

by Abbey Fenbert
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly address in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sept. 7, 2025. (Presidential Office) 

Ukraine expects a strong response from its international partners, particularly the United States, in the wake of Russia's latest record-breaking mass strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Sept. 7.

The previous night, Russia assailed Ukraine with over 800 drones and a barrage of missiles, killing four people and injuring over 40. Half of the victims were in Kyiv, the primary target of the attack.

The strike damaged the Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv, marking the first time the government building has been hit in the course of Russia's full-scale war.

"We are counting on a strong reaction from America. This is what is needed," Zelensky said the following evening.

The president thanked world leaders who have condemned the attack and said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding Europe's role in ramping up pressure on Moscow.

Zelensky called on leaders to back up their statements with "strong actions — sanctions against Russia, against individuals associated with Russia, and strong tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia."

Zelensky also said increasing Ukraine's long-range strike capability would mount pressure on Russia.

"Their losses must be felt," he said.

In response to Russia's attack, U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg called the strike an "escalation" and said it showed Moscow was not interested in a diplomatic end to the war — though he stopped short of condemning Russia.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said on the same day that Washington was prepared to increase pressure on Russia by expanding secondary tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil. He stressed, however, that Europe would need to play a part in the pressure campaign.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was ready to enter a new phase of sanctions against Russia, but declined to give any further details.

Zelensky's address comes two days before the upcoming Ramstein-format summit in London, where Kyiv's allies will gather to coordinate military support for Ukraine. Zelensky said Ukraine's focus at the summit will be defense technology and long-range operations.

In his remarks, Zelensky said that nearly half of the 800 drones launched at Ukraine during Russia's attack were decoys, cheap Shahed imitators designed to overwhelm Kyiv's air defenses. The volume of drones highlights Ukraine's urgent need to scale up air defense capabilities, including interceptor drones.

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

