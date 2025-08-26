Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Next Ramstein summit scheduled for Sept. 9 in London

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Next Ramstein summit scheduled for Sept. 9 in London
General view of the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany on March 19, 2024. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on Sept. 9 in London, Suspilne reported on Aug. 25, citing Germany's Defense Ministry spokesperson.

The meeting is expected to be held in person, though the agenda remains undisclosed.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to organize peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian presidents in its effort to end Moscow's full-scale war, while Kyiv awaits a proposed framework for security guarantees from its partners.

In the meantime, Russia continues launching attack on Ukraine, killing and injuring civilians.

The last Ramstein-format UDCG meeting took place in Brussels on June 4 under the chairmanship of London and Berlin — a position previously held by the U.S.

Leadership over Ramstein transitioned following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pete Hegseth, the current Pentagon chief, relinquished chairmanship of the group to the U.K. and Germany and opted out of the June 4 meeting, leaving U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker to represent the U.S.

In August, NATO and Washington launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, which allows participating nations to buy weapons from the United States. Kyiv aims to secure at least $1 billion a month from its allies to purchase U.S.-made weapons, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

US, Russia discuss energy deals as incentives for Ukraine peace talks, Reuters reports
The deals were reportedly offered as incentives to push the Kremlin toward a peace agreement and to provide Washington with justification for easing certain sanctions on Russia.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
UkraineRamstein summitWarUnited KingdomRussiaUnited States
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 26
Next Ramstein summit scheduled for Sept. 9 in London.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to organize peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian presidents in its effort to end Moscow's full-scale war, while Kyiv awaits a proposed framework for security guarantees from its partners.

Show More

Editors' Picks