Next Ramstein summit scheduled for Sept. 9 in London.

The upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on Sept. 9 in London, Suspilne reported on Aug. 25, citing Germany's Defense Ministry spokesperson.

The meeting is expected to be held in person, though the agenda remains undisclosed.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to organize peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian presidents in its effort to end Moscow's full-scale war, while Kyiv awaits a proposed framework for security guarantees from its partners.

In the meantime, Russia continues launching attack on Ukraine, killing and injuring civilians.

The last Ramstein-format UDCG meeting took place in Brussels on June 4 under the chairmanship of London and Berlin — a position previously held by the U.S.

Leadership over Ramstein transitioned following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pete Hegseth, the current Pentagon chief, relinquished chairmanship of the group to the U.K. and Germany and opted out of the June 4 meeting, leaving U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker to represent the U.S.

In August, NATO and Washington launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, which allows participating nations to buy weapons from the United States. Kyiv aims to secure at least $1 billion a month from its allies to purchase U.S.-made weapons, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.