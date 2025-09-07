'This is Putin's response to calls for peace' — European leaders condemn Russia's latest mass attack on Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine on Sept. 7, killing at least four people and injuring more than 40, prompting swift condemnation from Kyiv's European partners.

The attack, one of the most severe in recent months and which claimed the life of a 3-month-old baby, came as Ukraine's allies seek to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into pursuing a diplomatic resolution of the war by imposing additional sanctions on Moscow.

As Western partners explore new levers of influence, Russia launched a record 810 drones and 13 missiles into Ukraine overnight, including four Iskander-M (KN-23) ballistic missiles and nine Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 747 drones and four cruise missiles, but several others struck 33 locations across the country. Debris also fell in eight additional areas.

For the first time, the Russian attack damaged major government building in Kyiv.

"Once again, civilians suffer. This is Putin's response to calls for peace. We condemn these heinous attacks. The pressure on Russia to stop this aggression must increase," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide wrote on X.

The attack was seen as the latest sign of Moscow's open rejection and mocking of efforts to bring an end it to its war in Ukraine, a point European leaders stressed in the following statements gathered here.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen:

"Once again, the Kremlin is mocking diplomacy, trampling international law and killing indiscriminately. Europe stands, and will continue to stand, fully behind Ukraine. We are reinforcing Ukraine's armed forces, building lasting security guarantees, and tightening sanctions to increase pressure on Russia. The killing must end."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 27, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

European Council President Antonio Costa:

"Talking about peace while escalating bombings and targeting government buildings and homes — this is Putin's version of 'peace.' Russia started this war, and Russia is choosing to continue it. We must stay the course: strengthen Ukraine's defences and step up pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, in close coordination with our allies and partners."

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas:

"Every Russian attack is a deliberate choice and a message: Russia does not want peace. Today's strikes, including on a government building in Kyiv, are part of a clear pattern of escalation. We will continue to support Ukraine's defence industry and tighten sanctions on Moscow."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"Russia has once again rained down hundreds of drones and a dozen missiles on Ukraine overnight, striking indiscriminately — including residential areas and the seat of government. My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Together with Ukraine and our partners, we stand for peace. Russia, meanwhile, is locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror. By Ukraine's side, we will continue to do everything to ensure that a just and lasting peace prevails."

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a summit for a “coalition of the willing” at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on March 27, 2025. (Ludovic Marin / Getty Images)

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics:

"The message is clear — Kremlin wants war, not peace. Our response must be more weapons to Ukraine, more pressure on Russia."

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky:

"Putin pretends he wants to end the war, but in reality he only seeks to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Last night he launched over 800 drones and missiles, killing a mother and her two-month-old baby. A coward who attacks women and children. To talk today about stopping aid to Ukraine means siding with the aggressor."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk:

"The Russian attack on Kyiv's government buildings shows again that the continued delaying a strong reaction against Putin and the attempts to appease him makes no sense. The US and Europe must together force Russia to accept an immediate ceasefire. We have all the instruments."

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna:

"Over 800 drones and missiles in one night; civilians killed, cities hit, and Ukraine's government building damaged. These Russian terror 'anti‑records' require a strong response: new, severe sanctions on Russia and greater support for Ukraine."

Moldovan President Maia Sandu:

"All Russia offers the world today are tons of lies and thousands of missiles that kill civilians indiscriminately. Last night's strike on Kyiv killed innocents, including a baby, and set the Government building on fire. Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine against this terror."