'We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia,' US Treasury's Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told NBC News on Sept. 7 that the U.S. is prepared to work with European allies on new sanctions targeting countries that buy Russian oil, aiming to weaken Moscow’s economy and step up pressure on Russia to reach a ceasefire.

“We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us,” Bessent said.

“We are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up, versus how long can the Russian economy hold up.”

Bessent argued that expanded tariffs could increase pressure and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin ceasefire negotiations sooner.

Bessent’s remarks follow the Trump administration’s recent move to impose 50% tariffs on India over its continued oil purchases from Russia.

The comments came hours after Russia carried out a record attack on Ukraine, killing at least four people and setting fire to a government building in Kyiv.