Zelensky sets 1,000-daily interceptor drones goal amid surging Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 urged Ukrainian drone manufacturers to boost production and ensure the country can launch at least 1,000 interceptor drones each day.

The goal was announced as Russia escalates its use of Shahed-type attack drones in strikes against Ukraine, including the July 9 assault that saw Russia launch 741 aerial weapons in a single day.

"I met with representatives of this production and with other manufacturers. Our request is 1,000 interceptors per day," Zelensky said, noting that Ukraine must scale up domestic drone production within a set timeframe.

Interceptors are designed to detect, track, and neutralize other drones or aerial threats — a capability Ukraine sees as increasingly vital to defend cities from Russian barrages.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Moscow aims to produce 30,000 long-range drones and 2 million FPV (first-person-view) drones in 2025.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal told allies during a Ramstein-format meeting on July 21 that Ukraine will need $6 billion in 2025 to cover its weapons production gap.

On July 10, Zelensky warned that Russia may begin launching up to 1,000 drones per day. Germany's Maj. Gen. Christian Freuding said on July 19 that Moscow hopes to fire 2,000 drones each night.