KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Explosions heard as Russia launches hundreds of drones towards Ukrainian cities

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Explosions heard as Russia launches hundreds of drones towards Ukrainian cities
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched hundreds of attack drones towards Ukrainian cities overnight on Sept. 6-7, amid another large-scale drone attack on the country, officials reported.

Explosions were heard in various cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Officials in Kyiv first warned of active air defenses around 11:30 p.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force has warned of multiple drone grouping targeting nearly all of Ukraine's regions. The total number of drones launched towards Ukraine cannot be immediately confirmed, although Russia occasionally launches over 500 drones in large-scale attacks.

No information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties caused.

In a recent large-scale attack, Russia launched 537 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight on Aug. 30, in addition to 37 missiles. The attack primarily targeted Zaporizhzhia and killing one person, injuring another 34.

As Russia continues to launch attacks at civilian targets in Ukraine, progress on peace talks has increasingly stalled in recent weeks.

Russian President Putin has thus far repeatedly refused to attend an in-person meeting with Zelensky in a neutral setting — suggesting, instead, that Zelensky meet with Putin in Moscow.

Zelensky on Sept. 5 dismissed the proposal to meet in Moscow, suggesting the Russian leader should come to Ukraine instead.

"He can come to Kyiv," Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News, laughing and shaking his head after being asked about the Moscow invitation. "I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist."

Despite attempting to broker the meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that a meeting was unlikely on Aug. 25, saying Putin didn't want to meet with Zelensky because "he doesn't like him." On Aug. 28 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz became the first Western leader to write the meeting off, saying it "obviously" wasn't going to go ahead.

Fico says Putin interested in meeting Zelensky outside Moscow, as Russian leader contradicts
Putin seemingly contradicted Fico on Sept. 3, a day after his meeting with the Slovak leader, again inviting Zelensky to Moscow for a meeting. Days later on Sept. 5, Putin said that he “doesn’t see much point” in a meeting with the Ukrainian president.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image


Drone attackRussiaUkraineWarDrones
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, September 7
Show More

Editors' Picks