Explosions heard as Russia launches hundreds of drones towards Ukrainian cities

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched hundreds of attack drones towards Ukrainian cities overnight on Sept. 6-7, amid another large-scale drone attack on the country, officials reported.

Explosions were heard in various cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Officials in Kyiv first warned of active air defenses around 11:30 p.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force has warned of multiple drone grouping targeting nearly all of Ukraine's regions. The total number of drones launched towards Ukraine cannot be immediately confirmed, although Russia occasionally launches over 500 drones in large-scale attacks.

No information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties caused.

In a recent large-scale attack, Russia launched 537 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight on Aug. 30, in addition to 37 missiles. The attack primarily targeted Zaporizhzhia and killing one person, injuring another 34.

As Russia continues to launch attacks at civilian targets in Ukraine, progress on peace talks has increasingly stalled in recent weeks.

Russian President Putin has thus far repeatedly refused to attend an in-person meeting with Zelensky in a neutral setting — suggesting, instead, that Zelensky meet with Putin in Moscow.

Zelensky on Sept. 5 dismissed the proposal to meet in Moscow, suggesting the Russian leader should come to Ukraine instead.

"He can come to Kyiv," Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News, laughing and shaking his head after being asked about the Moscow invitation. "I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist."

Despite attempting to broker the meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that a meeting was unlikely on Aug. 25, saying Putin didn't want to meet with Zelensky because "he doesn't like him." On Aug. 28 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz became the first Western leader to write the meeting off, saying it "obviously" wasn't going to go ahead.



