News Feed, F-16, Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force, Western aid
BREAKING: First F-16 fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2024 6:24 PM 2 min read
An F-16 jet performs during the Air Show in Radom, Poland on Aug. 26, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received the first batch of fourth-generation U.S.-made F-16 jets, Bloomberg reported on July 31, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The news comes a year after the allied "fighter jet coalition" took shape at the Vilnius NATO summit under the Danish and Dutch leadership.

The deadline for the transfer of F-16s was late July, the sources told Bloomberg. Ukraine received "a small number" of the planes, the sources said.

Ukraine is expected to receive at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway, with the deliveries to continue in the coming years.

The fighter jet coalition also pledged to help train Ukrainian pilots and technical staff to operate the jets.

It is unclear whether the trained Ukrainian pilots will be able to use combat aircraft immediately or the process will take longer, unnamed people told Bloomberg.

Kyiv is yet to confirm these reports.

The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Although some defense experts do not expect F-16s to become game-changers in the war, the jets may strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities and shield the country's population centers from Russia's daily bombardments.

Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa said that the upcoming delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will challenge Russia's "full dominance" of the skies over the Black Sea.

Denmark and the Netherlands indicated that they would allow Ukraine to strike with F-16s inside Russia, although Copenhagen said that such a move would "depend on the circumstances."

F-16s are on their way to Ukraine – here's how they can help fight Russia
After a long wait, F-16 fighter jets are finally on their way to Ukraine. “Those jets will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer to make sure that Ukraine can continue to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on July
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:01 PM

Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
