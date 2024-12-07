Denmark delivers second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Zelensky announces

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has transferred a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, further bolstering the country's air defense capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 7.

"Denmark's decisive leadership in defending lives stands out," he in a post on social media, adding: "With this additional reinforcement, our air shield is stronger than ever."

Zelensky added that the first batch of Danish-provided F-16 jets has already been deployed, and the second one will improve Ukraine's air defense capabilities against ongoing Russian missile strikes.

He thanked Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, her team, and the Danish people for their support.

Zelensky said that if all international partners demonstrated the same level of commitment then "Russian terror could already have been made impossible."

On Nov. 19, Frederiksen had surprised Kyiv with a visit, meeting Zelensky on the 1,000th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is important that our industry can visit Ukraine and learn from your experience," he said at the time.

Denmark also became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry.

Denmark's contributions are only part of a broader coalition effort to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities as the country continues to resist Russian aggression.

On Nov. 27, the heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden agreed to strengthen their support to Ukraine to counter Russia's full-scale war.

The countries described Russia as a significant long-term threat and supported sanctions and stronger defenses against Moscow.