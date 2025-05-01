The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, War, Ukrainian armed forces, Drones, Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine destroys 83,000 Russian targets using drones in April, Syrskyi says, up 8% on March

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 1, 2025 11:23 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi photographed during an interview on June 30, 2022, in eastern Ukraine. (Anastasia Vlasova for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones struck and destroyed more than 83,000 Russian targets in April, an 8% increase from March, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 1.

"In April, units of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces achieved decent results in destroying the enemy," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook. "The damage efficiency increased by another 5%."

Syrskyi said the growing success underscored the need to further expand drone operations.

"Today's high-tech warfare requires constant movement forward, even greater efficiency, and scaling up of efforts in the area of drones," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that he had held a regular monthly meeting with commanders of drone units to coordinate improvements.

Ukraine and Russia both rely heavily on drones for surveillance and strikes.

Kyiv has rapidly expanded domestic drone production, integrating them into reconnaissance and combat roles. On Feb. 9, Ukraine's Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line" initiative to accelerate battlefield deployment.

Ukraine has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which use turbojet engines as cruise missile alternatives. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of producing at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Syrskyi emphasized that prioritizing drones allows Ukraine to inflict losses on Russian forces from a distance while preserving infantry lives.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

