US won't abandon peace talks, Ukraine agrees to de facto territorial concessions, Kellogg says

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said on April 30 that he does not expect Washington to abandon peace efforts despite previous threats from the White House to do so.

"The Ukrainians have already said they're willing to give up the land... not de jure, forever, but de facto because the Russians actually occupy it... That's what they're willing to go to, they told me that last week," Kellogg said in a television interview with Fox News.

The U.S. has intensified efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on April 28 a temporary ceasefire from May 8 to 11, which Kellogg on April 29 criticized as "absurd."

"I don't think so," Kellogg said when asked if the U.S. is ready to walk away from peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The U.S. has threatened to walk away from efforts to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia if progress is not made.

"We had 22 concrete terms that (Ukraine) agreed to. What they want... and what they have is a very comprehensive and permanent ceasefire that leads to a peace treaty. When I mean comprehensive, sea, air, land infrastructure for at least 30 days... It could build to an important peace initiative," Kellogg said.

Kellogg noted a ceasefire should last at least 30 days, adding that it is what U.S. President Donald Trump believes should be done.

"The reason why 30 days is important is that it stops the killing. That's what President Trump wants to do," Kellogg said.

When asked if Putin would be willing to accept the ceasefire, Kellogg said it is "up to" the Russian leader.

"If (Putin) really wants to stop the killing, if he wants this war to end, there is a pathway to do it that has been presented to him," Kellogg said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump met in the Vatican on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral on April 26. Kellogg described the meeting as positive.

"I think it was a very positive discussion, in fact, what the Ukrainians told me was very constructive," Kellogg said.

The U.S. could partially agree to Russia's maximalist demands towards Ukraine to reach a settlement, the special envoy said.

"People don't understand how violent this war has been. Soldiers alone, when you combine the Ukrainian and Russian soldiers killed and wounded, were over 1.2 million, that is an unheard of number," Kellogg said.

U.S., U.K., German, French, and Ukrainian officials met in London on April 23 to discuss a path toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a full 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."