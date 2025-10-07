KI logo
Ukraine, Denmark sign memorandum on joint drone manufacturing

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Sitting by a Danish flag, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal signs a document.
Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal signs a memorandum of understanding between Kyiv and Copenhagen on Oct. 6, 2025, that will allow Ukrainian defense companies to set up joint manufacturing in the Nordic country. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding, which will allow Ukrainian defense companies to set up joint manufacturing in the Nordic country, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced Oct. 6.

"The Memorandum provides for the establishment of production by Ukrainian defense companies on the territory of Denmark, the creation of joint capacities, technology exchange, and the involvement of EU funding for the implementation of joint projects," he said in a post to Telegram.

Ukraine has signalled it is ready to help its allies produce drones using its wartime knowledge as Europe increasingly faces signs of hybrid warfare from Russia. Ukrainian military specialists arrived in Denmark to partake in joint counter-drone exercises following airspace violations by drones, officials said Sept. 29.

"The signing of the Memorandum is a major step towards forming a new security system in Europe and strengthening the capabilities of the defense-industrial complexes of our countries," Shmyhal said.

Denmark and Germany have previously signalled they are looking to work with Ukraine to bolster their defense capabilities and support Kyiv as Russia continues to wage its war.

"During the war, the jointly produced products will support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the long term, Ukrainian solutions and experience in the field of security will also enhance the defense capabilities of our allies," Shmyhal said.

As Europe faces airspace violations, German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche called for Berlin to become a leader in the drone industry to strengthen its own defense capabilities and support Ukraine, RND reported on Oct. 6.

"Those who want air sovereignty must build it. Germany must become a leading location for the development and production of drones — to support Ukraine, to strengthen our own defense capabilities, and to protect our critical infrastructure. The events of the last few days have made this unmistakably clear — in Ukraine and here in Germany," Reiche said.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Tuesday, October 7
Tuesday, October 7
