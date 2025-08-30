KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Air defense

Ukraine's military denies mass re-deployment of soldiers from air defense to infantry

1 min read
Avatar
by Kollen Post
Ukraine's military denies mass re-deployment of soldiers from air defense to infantry
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Ukraine's military on Aug. 30 rejected persistent rumors that it is mass-transferring soldiers from air defense to infantry, according to RBK-Ukraine.

Andrii Kovalov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, in part denied the remobilization from air defense into infantry roles.

RBK-Ukraine reports that Kovalov acknowledged reassignments among service members of air defense forces who are not critical for their units. However, this does not concern air defense specialists protecting Ukrainian skies, the spokesperson said.

The denial may have been in response to an Aug. 29 Telegram post from activist Serhii Sternenko claiming that such re-deployments continue.

"After large-scale air attacks, we are finding new orders to transfer air defense specialists to infantry. That includes operators of interceptor drones," Sternenko wrote, referring to a deadly strike on Kyiv the night of Aug. 28.  

The subject is an enduring one. Many new recruits sign up for specific units of the Ukrainian military where they are less likely to die in combat, such as air defense, rather than infantry roles. But infantry roles hold the line in the face of Russian advances.

Compounding the problem are persistent issues with Ukraine's mobilization, which are failing to fill holes in lines due to casualties and desertions.

Ukraine claims strike on Russian S-400 radar system in occupied Crimea, shows footage
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) struck a Russian 91N6E radar system, part of the S-400 Triumph air defense system, in occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 28, HUR reported.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
Ukrainian armed forcesGeneral StaffMobilizationWarUkraineMilitary training
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 30
Saturday, August 30
Show More

Editors' Picks