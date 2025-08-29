Ukraine claims strike on Russian S-400 radar system in occupied Crimea, shows footage

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) struck a Russian 91N6E radar system, part of the S-400 Triumph air defense system, in occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 28, HUR reported.

"Another (Russian) Triumph on the peninsula has been 'blinded'," the agency said on Aug. 29. Its statement was accompanied by a black-and-white drone footage that purports to show the successful strike against the Russian system.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

0:00 / 1× Footage purported to show a Ukrainian attack on a radar of a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system on Aug. 28, 2025. (HUR)

The attack marks the latest in a series of reported strikes targeting components of the S-400 Triumph system. In late June, Ukrainian drones struck air defense equipment in Crimea, damaging radar units and other parts of the system.

Russia's modern S-400 Triumph air defense system is estimated to cost around $1.2 billion. It is capable of intercepting a range of aerial targets, from cruise missiles to drones and aircraft.

Ukraine has previously carried out successful attacks on S-400 radar systems in Crimea — a southern Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Russia since 2014 — and in Russian regions, including Belgorod Oblast.

HUR claimed a successful drone attack against a Russian Buyan-M-class small missile ship off the Crimean coast on Aug. 28, claiming that the vessel was forced to retreat after the attack.