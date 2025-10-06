Ukraine claims strike on 'one of Russia's largest' explosives plants far from the front lines

Ukrainian forces struck Russia's state-owned Sverdlov Plant overnight on Oct. 6, one of the country's main producers of explosives and ammunition, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The plant, located in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is "one of Russia's largest manufacturers of explosives," the General Staff said.

The facility produces a wide range of munitions, including aircraft and artillery shells, guided air bombs, anti-tank missile warheads, and ammunition for air defense and engineering units.

It also manufactures warheads for precision-guided missiles and supplies unified inter-service guided munitions to Russia's military, according to the General Staff.

The Ukrainian military said multiple explosions and a large fire were reported at the site following the strike. The extent of the damage is still being verified.

The Sverdlov Plant has been under U.S. and EU sanctions since 2023 for what the U.S. State Department described as "acquiring goods in support of Russia's war effort."

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, located about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, is a key industrial and transport hub linking the European and Asian parts of Russia.

Ukraine last claimed a strike on the same plant on Oct. 20, 2024.

The latest attack is part of a broader campaign targeting Russia's military-industrial facilities.

Earlier that night, Ukrainian drones struck the Feodosia oil terminal in occupied Crimea, igniting a massive fire visible for tens of kilometers, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Ukrainian forces also targeted an ammunition depot belonging to Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army in Crimea. The military said the results of that strike are still being assessed.