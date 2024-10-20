Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Ukrainian drones struck 'largest explosives factory' in Russia, source says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 20, 2024 1:04 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes only. A destroyed Russian ammunition depot in Izium, December 2022. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's "largest explosives plant" overnight, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 20.

The source said the drones targeted the large state-owned Sverdlov Plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod region, some 900 kilometers deep into Russia.

The plant has been under sanctions by the U.S. and the EU since 2023, over what the U.S. State Department says is its work "acquiring goods in support of Russia's war effort." The factory produces explosives, industrial chemicals, detonators and ammunition, the U.S. said in a press release when the sanctions were announced.

The source told the Kyiv Independent that the plant produces aviation and artillery shells, aviation bombs, and warheads that help Russia continue waging its war against Ukraine.

The operation was carried out in cooperation between the SBU, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), and the Special Operations Forces, the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the report.

Outmanned and outgunned on the battlefield Ukraine has turned to homemade drones to try to exhaust Russian combat capabilities as much as possible from afar, targeting Russian military-industrial complex facilities, airbases or oil refineries.

While Ukraine regularly claims attacks deep into Russia, it is difficult to verify the authenticity of the reports and the scale of the damage inflicted.

"The SBU worked on strengthening the sanctions against the Sverdlov plant," the SBU source told the Kyiv Independent.

"We added drones to the economic sanctions, which give an instant effect. Work on reducing the enemy's military capabilities will continue."

Earlier in October, another Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a Russian weapons depot storing North Korean ammunition in Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 9.

In September, Estonian Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, said Ukraine's drone strike on the arms depot in Russia's Tver Oblast destroyed two to three months' worth of munitions.

Ukraine hits ammunition depots with domestic weapons in an attempt to disrupt Russia’s logistics
Over the past several months, the war had gradually moved deep inside Russian territory. In September, Ukraine targeted depots in the Russian towns of Tikhoretsk and Toropets with drones, setting ablaze over 30,000 tons of ammunition, which allegedly included ballistic missiles. The warehouse in T…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
