KI logo
News Feed

Ukrainian drones hit largest oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, sparking fire, media reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainian drones hit largest oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, sparking fire, media reports
Ukrainian drones hit the Feodosia oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea on Oct. 6, 2025. (Crimean Wind / Telegram)

Ukrainian drones struck Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 6, hitting the Feodosia oil terminal, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

The terminal, located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory, is the largest oil storage facility in Crimea. It can hold up to 250,000 tons of fuel, which supplies Russian forces.

Crimean Wind said the explosion sparked a fire visible from tens of kilometers away, while additional blasts were reported near the Saki and Kacha airfields.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine last struck the Feodosia oil depot in October 2024, prompting Russian-appointed local occupation authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The strike comes amid Ukraine's intensified campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.

Fuel shortages have worsened across occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, with around 50% of gas stations halting gasoline sales, Russian business outlet Kommersant reported on Sept. 24.

Citing data from 17,000 gas stations, the outlet said the Southern Federal District — which Russia claims includes occupied Crimea — was among the hardest hit, with over 14% stations suspending fuel sales.

The shortages also follow a string of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries in August.

According to the Financial Times, sixteen of Russia's 38 oil refineries have been hit since August 2025, forcing Russian diesel exports to drop to their lowest level since 2020.

40,000 Russians without power in Belgorod after Ukrainian attack causes ‘significant’ damage to energy facilities
“We have significant damage. The scope of work will be significant,” Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
CrimeaRussiaUkraineWarAttacks on RussiaRussian oilOilDronesFeodosia
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 6
55 MEPs call for swift launch of Moldova's EU accession talks.

Members of the European Parliament from 19 EU countries have urged European Council President Antonio Costa to immediately advance Moldova’s EU accession talks, Vice President of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu announced on Oct. 5.

Monday, October 6
Show More

Editors' Picks