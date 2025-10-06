Ukrainian drones hit largest oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, sparking fire, media reports

Ukrainian drones struck Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 6, hitting the Feodosia oil terminal, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

The terminal, located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory, is the largest oil storage facility in Crimea. It can hold up to 250,000 tons of fuel, which supplies Russian forces.

Crimean Wind said the explosion sparked a fire visible from tens of kilometers away, while additional blasts were reported near the Saki and Kacha airfields.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine last struck the Feodosia oil depot in October 2024, prompting Russian-appointed local occupation authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The strike comes amid Ukraine's intensified campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.

Fuel shortages have worsened across occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, with around 50% of gas stations halting gasoline sales, Russian business outlet Kommersant reported on Sept. 24.

Citing data from 17,000 gas stations, the outlet said the Southern Federal District — which Russia claims includes occupied Crimea — was among the hardest hit, with over 14% stations suspending fuel sales.

The shortages also follow a string of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries in August.

According to the Financial Times, sixteen of Russia's 38 oil refineries have been hit since August 2025, forcing Russian diesel exports to drop to their lowest level since 2020.