Ukraine calls for Europe to appoint high-level negotiator for US, Russia peace talks

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 17, 2025 8:30 PM 1 min read
Ihor Zhovkva, deputy chief of staff of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, delivers remarks during a press conference on June 1, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has called on European countries to appoint a high-level representative for potential negotiations to end Russia's war, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 17, citing Presidential Office Deputy Head Ihor Zhovkva.

The news comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said on Feb. 15 that Europe would not be directly involved in peace talks but that its interests would be considered.

Zhovkva stressed the urgency of appointing a European representative, saying, "It should be a quickly made decision. I hope right after the Paris meeting. We should act, not reflect."

The official did not name potential candidates but said the person should hold a leader-level position to match the status of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky, speaking in the United Arab Emirates, also backed the idea, emphasizing that Europe should have its own representative to ensure its voice is heard in negotiations.

European leaders are gathering in Paris on Feb. 17 for an emergency summit amid concerns that the U.S. is advancing peace talks with Russia without Europe’s involvement.

At the Munich Security Conference, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called for the EU to appoint a special envoy to avoid being sidelined from talks.

Ukraine ‘progresses meaningfully’ in talks on foreign troop presence, Zelensky says
Zelensky described the development as a concrete step beyond diplomatic discussions, signaling a shift toward tangible international security cooperation.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
