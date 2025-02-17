Ukraine 'progresses meaningfully' in talks on foreign troop presence, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has made progress towards establishing a foreign military contingent on its territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 17, following his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Zelensky described the development as a concrete step beyond diplomatic discussions, signaling a shift toward tangible international security cooperation.

The announcement comes amid growing discussions in the West about deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement with Russia is reached. While the U.S. has ruled out sending troops, Washington has urged European allies to take the lead.

The president also said establishing a foreign contingent could be the first step toward creating a unified European armed force.

"I believe that this is the first platform for the future creation of such a force — the Armed Forces of Europe, such an army that will be able to respond in the sky, on water, on land, with drones in artificial intelligence, as well as in the event of a Russian offensive," he said.

Zelensky clarified that a foreign military presence does not necessarily mean troops stationed on Ukrainian soil but could include air defense systems and weapons to enhance security.

"In the issue of the foreign contingent, it is very important not to lose the United States of America in one form or another," Zelensky added.

A group of European countries is reportedly working on a plan to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, reflecting concerns about shifting U.S. security priorities.

On Feb. 16, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated Britain's willingness to contribute troops as part of a European-led initiative, potentially increasing pressure on Germany and other allies to participate.

Zelensky first called on Europe to establish its armed forces during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15, citing concerns over the long-term reliability of U.S. support.