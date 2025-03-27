Ukraine believes Black Sea ceasefire is in effect, Foreign Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine believes that the ceasefire on military action in the Black Sea is in effect but will watch Russia's actions and whether Moscow will comply with the agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told journalists on March 27.

The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine agreed to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes in the Black Sea, the White House announced on March 25, following two-day talks in Saudi Arabia.

According to Tykhyi, Kyiv understands that the Black Sea ceasefire applies to civilian shipping and Ukrainian ports, and does not apply to Russian warships.

Foreign vessels have previously been damaged in Russian attacks on the port. Over the past year, multiple ships had been damaged in separate attacks on the Odesa port in Ukraine's south.

"Russia's movement of warships beyond the eastern part of the Black Sea will be considered a violation of these agreements and will be regarded as a violation of the obligations to ensure free navigation in the Black Sea," the spokesperson added.

Separately, Tykhyi added that the Black Sea truce does not concern the Black Sea Initiative, which allowed Ukraine to ship out its grain and broke down in 2023 after Russia's withdrawal from the deal.

The spokesperson also said that Ukraine and the U.S. didn't agree on lifting any sanctions from Russia.

The Kremlin said the ceasefire would take effect only if Western sanctions on Russian food producers, exporters, and financial institutions — including Rosselkhozbank — are lifted and if Russia is reconnected to the SWIFT payment system.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused, instead attempting to extract major concessions from the U.S. in exchange for partial ceasefire agreements.