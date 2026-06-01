General Staff: Russia has lost 1,365,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,365,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on June 1.

The number includes 1,560 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,966 tanks, 24,659 armored combat vehicles, 101,621 vehicles and fuel tanks, 43,037 artillery systems, 1,820 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,399 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 322,179 drones, 1,528 ground robotic systems, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).