Black Sea ceasefire will take effect after some sanctions are lifted, Kremlin says

by Kateryna Denisova March 25, 2025 7:11 PM 2 min read
Russian servicemen stand with the Kremlin's Spasskaya tower and Saint Basil's cathedral before the Victory Day military parade rehearsal in central Moscow, Russia, on April 27, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The ceasefire in the Black Sea will take effect only after Western sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters are lifted, the Kremlin said in a statement on March 25.

The statement came after two-day talks in Saudi Arabia, during which Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. agreed to implement a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

In contrast with Russia's statement, Ukraine and the U.S. did not directly mention lifting sanctions against Moscow as part of the agreements.

Washington vowed to help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The Kremlin said that the Black Sea ceasefire would come into effect after the West lifts the sanctions against Russia's Rosselkhozbank and other financial organizations involved in supporting international food trade operations and restores their connection to the SWIFT messaging system.

Moscow is also demanding that the West lift the sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters, Russian-flagged ships involved in food and fertilizer trade.

Moreover, the Kremlin wants the West to remove sanctions on the import of agricultural equipment and fertilizers into Russia.

The Kremlin also claimed that the ban on energy strikes had been in effect since March 18 and would be valid for 30 days with the possibility of extension.

Despite the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin a week ago, Russia has continued its regular campaign of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

