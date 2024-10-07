Russian attack on Odesa Oblast damages civilian vessel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the Paresa, a civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, in Odesa Oblast overnight on Oct. 6, according to Oleksii Kuleba, the minister for the development of communities, territories, and infrastructure.

The vessel, loaded with about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn intended for export, was damaged at the Pivdennyi Port, according to Kuleba.

Kyiv was forced to set up a new export route in the Black Sea last year after Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea grain deal. Initially envisioned as a humanitarian corridor to allow the departure of ships stranded there since the start of the full-scale war, it has since grown into a full-blown trade route.

Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Odesa Oblast overnight, damaging a cargo ship in the region overnight on Oct. 6, 2024. (Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority)

There were 15 people on board, including Egyptian and Syrian citizens. No casualties were reported.

Traveling along the route, Ukrainian ships are regularly at risk of being attacked by Russia. Since the beginning of the all-out war, mines have also been drifting along the trade route, which also poses a risk to maritime transport.

A Russian missile struck a cargo ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to Egypt through the Black Sea on Sept. 12. The vessel was sailing through Romania's exclusive economic zone at the time.

Despite Russian attacks, Ukraine has exported over 73 million metric tons of goods to multiple African, Asian and European countries for more than a year of operation, Kuleba said.

"Ukraine remains a guarantor of food and, consequently, social security for many countries around the world. Thanks to the humanitarian initiatives of our country, millions of people receive the necessary food," the minister added.