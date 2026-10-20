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Ukraine appoints new commander of Third Army Corps as Biletskyi takes charge of Center forces

2 min read
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by Tamara Nowakowsky
Ukraine appoints new commander of Third Army Corps as Biletskyi takes charge of Center forces
A mural featuring the insignia of the Third Army Corps is displayed on a World War II memorial monument at the Mount Kremenets Memorial Complex on July 27, 2026 in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Polina Kulish/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Dmytro "Rohoz" Rohoziuk has been appointed commander of Ukraine's Third Army Corps, replacing Brig. Gen. Andrii Biletskyi, who now leads the Ukrainian military's Center grouping of forces.

Biletskyi announced the appointment during a press conference on Oct. 19 outlining the results of Operation Vivaldi, the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation in Donetsk Oblast.

Rohoziuk previously commanded the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which participated in the operation that Ukrainian forces say reclaimed 277 square kilometers (107 square miles) and liberated 16 settlements in the Lyman sector.

Biletskyi personally selected Rohoziuk to lead the corps, according to Ukrainian media outlet Grunt.

Rohoziuk began his military service during Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, defending Kyiv as part of the Azov Regiment.

He later served with the Third Separate Assault Brigade near Bakhmut, commanded a company in its First Assault Battalion, and held operational planning positions before becoming deputy chief of staff after the Third Army Corps was established.

In October 2025, Biletskyi appointed Rohoziuk commander of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Under his leadership, the brigade strengthened its drone and reconnaissance capabilities and stabilized its positions on the front, according to Grunt.

The brigade subsequently became one of the key formations involved in Operation Vivaldi.

On Oct. 14, the Third Army Corps announced that Ukrainian forces had recaptured another 101 square kilometers in the Lyman sector as part of the operation.

Biletskyi will now move on to assume responsibility for the Center grouping of forces, which oversees a substantial section of Ukraine's eastern front.

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Ukraine has retaken more territory than Russia captured this fall, Zelensky says
LymanOperation VivaldiSlovianskRussiaUkraineAzov
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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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