Ukraine appoints new commander of Third Army Corps as Biletskyi takes charge of Center forces

Dmytro "Rohoz" Rohoziuk has been appointed commander of Ukraine's Third Army Corps, replacing Brig. Gen. Andrii Biletskyi, who now leads the Ukrainian military's Center grouping of forces.

Biletskyi announced the appointment during a press conference on Oct. 19 outlining the results of Operation Vivaldi, the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation in Donetsk Oblast.

Rohoziuk previously commanded the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which participated in the operation that Ukrainian forces say reclaimed 277 square kilometers (107 square miles) and liberated 16 settlements in the Lyman sector.

Biletskyi personally selected Rohoziuk to lead the corps, according to Ukrainian media outlet Grunt.

Rohoziuk began his military service during Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, defending Kyiv as part of the Azov Regiment.

He later served with the Third Separate Assault Brigade near Bakhmut, commanded a company in its First Assault Battalion, and held operational planning positions before becoming deputy chief of staff after the Third Army Corps was established.

In October 2025, Biletskyi appointed Rohoziuk commander of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Under his leadership, the brigade strengthened its drone and reconnaissance capabilities and stabilized its positions on the front, according to Grunt.

The brigade subsequently became one of the key formations involved in Operation Vivaldi.

On Oct. 14, the Third Army Corps announced that Ukrainian forces had recaptured another 101 square kilometers in the Lyman sector as part of the operation.

Biletskyi will now move on to assume responsibility for the Center grouping of forces, which oversees a substantial section of Ukraine's eastern front.