Trump’s demands for Ukrainian territorial concessions go too far, Germany’s defense minister says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 28, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin on March 7, 2025, (Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Germany will continue to support Ukraine with military aid even if the U.S. cuts back its assistance, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on April 27 in an interview with Tagesschau, criticizing U.S. proposals that Kyiv cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

"Ukraine could have done that alone, just a year ago, through a surrender," Pistorius said.  

"Of course, I have long been aware that a lasting, trustworthy ceasefire or peace agreement could involve territorial concessions. However, they must not go as far as the latest proposal by the American president (Donald Trump)."

Previously, Axios reported that the Trump administration's final peace proposal would have involved U.S. recognition of Russia's control over Crimea and de facto acknowledgment of its occupation of other Ukrainian territories.

The plan would have also barred Ukraine from joining NATO while lifting sanctions on Russia and boosting U.S.-Russia economic cooperation.

The German defense minister emphasized that any peace deal involving territorial loss must consider security guarantees.

"I would not focus on the borders themselves," Pistorius said. "I would focus on which territories are involved in relation to the provided security guarantees."

Pistorius also said that Germany would continue its military support of Ukraine even if the U.S. discontinued its assistance. Berlin is Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

“If Ukraine falls, if (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wins this war in the sense that he occupies Ukraine, or even if it is only in large parts, then this is a maximum threat to the NATO territory and, incidentally, also to neighboring countries such as Moldova and Georgia," he said.

"This is not just about solidarity with Ukraine, it is about our security and our peace in Europe."

The Trump administration is yet to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, even briefly pausing the already approved assistance in March.

In turn, Germany announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine on April 17, including four additional IRIS-T air defense systems, missiles for Patriot batteries, and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition for various weapon systems.

Political leaders from the Social Democrats (SPD) and the conservative CDU/CSU are also discussing the possibility of sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has expressed openness to authorizing the Taurus deliveries, a shift from the cautious stance of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

