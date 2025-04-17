The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Ukraine, Russia, War, Germany, Military aid, IRIS-T, Patriot, Air defense
Edit post

Germany sends more air defense systems, missiles to Ukraine

by Anna Fratsyvir April 17, 2025 7:19 PM 3 min read
A trade visitor looks at a Diehl IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft weapon system at the ILA International Aerospace Exhibition on June 22, 2022, in Brandenburg, Germany. (Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military assistance, including IRIS-T air defense systems and missiles for Patriots, according to an updated list released by the German government on April 17.

The announcement comes as Russia continues to ramp up attacks on Ukrainian cities, inflicting high casualties among civilians, against the backdrop of U.S. efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

The latest German shipment includes four additional IRIS-T systems and missiles for them, missiles for Patriot air defense systems, and 120 IGLA man-portable air defense missiles.

The package has also provided 66 more Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, additional Kinetic Defense Vehicles, and 38,000 more rounds of Gepard anti-aircraft ammunition.

In partnership with Denmark and Norway, Germany also delivered three new Zuzana 2 wheeled howitzers.

Berlin also sent additional artillery supplies, including 27,000 more rounds of 155 mm shells and 1,000 additional rounds of 122 mm ammunition. Drone support includes 70 more Vector reconnaissance drones, 150 additional HF-1 armed drones, and 10 more surface drones.

The package also includes engineering and recovery vehicles, surveillance radars, laser rangefinders, assault rifles, personal and tactical gear, as well as continued medical treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

The support, drawn from Bundeswehr stockpiles and industrial contracts financed through Berlin’s security capacity-building initiative, brings Germany’s total military aid to Ukraine to approximately 28 billion euros since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

‘Panic, screams, dead everywhere’ — Sumy in shock after double-tap missile attack kills 35
Editor’s note: This article contains graphic descriptions. SUMY — Valeriia Maksimova and her husband woke up to the first explosion in central Sumy at around 10 a.m. Their house was damaged by the blast wave. The 38-year-old rushed to the kitchen to start clearing the rubble when the second explos…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

The new German government has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Germany may also be moving closer to approving the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, as leaders from both the conservative CDU/CSU and the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) show signs of alignment on the matter.

Johann Wadephul, deputy head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, said on April 15 that a joint decision was increasingly possible, especially after a recent Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy that killed at least 35 civilians.

Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, who is expected to take office following the CDU/CSU's February election victory, has also expressed support for sending Taurus missiles in coordination with Germany’s allies. Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously blocked such deliveries over concerns of escalation.

If approved, the missiles, with a range of up to 500 kilometers, would add to Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities, alongside weapons already provided by the U.S., U.K., and France.

Merz’s party optimistic about Germany’s new coalition backing Taurus for Ukraine
The statement follows remarks by chancellor-in-waiting and CDU head Friedrich Merz, who on April 13 reiterated his position that Germany could supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine in coordination with partners.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).Read more

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.