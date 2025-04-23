The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, War, Peace Plan, Peace Talks, Donald Trump
Edit post

Trump's reported 'final' peace plan includes accepting Russian occupation, few benefits for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova April 23, 2025 10:16 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump chats with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov. 11, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included U.S. de jure recognition of Russia's control over Crimea, along with de facto recognition of its occupation of other Ukrainian territories, Axios reported on April 23, citing sources.

The news supports earlier reporting that the recognition of Russia's occupation of Crimea and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO are being considered as part of a U.S.-backed proposal to end the war.

The U.S. reportedly presented its peace proposal last week during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Paris. At the same time, Washington signaled that it would withdraw from the talks if the parties did not agree to conclude a peace agreement soon.

The U.S. peace plan will require significant concessions from Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, Axios reported. In turn, the pitch outlines several "tangible gains" for Russia, the outlet's source said.

According to U.S. President Donald Trump's final peace proposal, Washington would de jure recognize the Russian control over Crimea and de facto recognize the occupation of Ukrainian territories in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The deal would also prevent Ukraine from joining NATO but permit EU membership, lift sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014, and include deeper energy and economic cooperation between the U.S. and Russia.

In return, the U.S. promises Ukraine "a robust security guarantee" backed by European countries and possibly non-European like-minded countries.

Trump's proposal does not clearly outline how this peacekeeping mission would work or provide security guarantees. The document also does not mention the U.S. role in this mission.

According to the U.S. peace plan, Ukraine will get back a part of Kharkiv Oblast occupied by Russia, gain unimpeded passage of the Dnipro River, which flows along the front line in some parts of southern Ukraine, and receive compensation for the reconstruction of the country. The document does not specify how this will be financed.

The document also mentions the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is to be recognized as controlled by Ukraine but operated by the U.S. As the proposal reads, the electricity produced by the plant will be supplied to both Ukraine and Russia.

The U.S. expected Ukraine to respond to its peace plan in London on April 23, according to Axios.

Zelensky has already ruled out recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, after which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff moved to skip the London meeting. European foreign ministers are also reportedly suspending their participation.

This Ukrainian mining company is losing hope in Trump’s minerals deal
Standing beside a sleepy village in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad Oblast, the Zavalivskiy mine lies beneath layers of brown and pink earth, holding some 7.5 million metric tons of graphite ore — the second largest flake graphite mine in Europe. Like many mining companies in Ukraine, Zavalivskiy Graphite has lost
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.