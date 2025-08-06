Become a member
News Feed

Trump signs executive order imposing additional 25% tariff on Indian imports over Russian oil purchases

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Trump signs executive order imposing additional 25% tariff on Indian imports over Russian oil purchases
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on July 13, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 imposing a 25% tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, the White House said.

The order, which takes effect in 21 days, states that India's ongoing direct or indirect import of Russian crude poses an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Putin, Witkoff conclude meeting in Moscow as Trump’s sanctions deadline looms
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Moscow on Aug. 6 for high-level talks as Trump’s deadline for a Ukraine deal draws near.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
WarUnited StatesUkraineRussiaIndiaSanctionsRussian oil
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

News Feed
Wednesday, August 6
Video
Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says.

As Trump’s deadline for additional sanctions on Russia looms, Robert Person, a professor of international relations specializing in Russian and post-Soviet politics, discusses why Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to end the war against Ukraine in response to the threat — and what might actually motivate him to stop the aggression.

