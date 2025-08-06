Trump signs executive order imposing additional 25% tariff on Indian imports over Russian oil purchases

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 imposing a 25% tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, the White House said.

The order, which takes effect in 21 days, states that India's ongoing direct or indirect import of Russian crude poses an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security and foreign policy.