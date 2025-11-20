Trump envoy Kellogg to depart White House, leaving Ukraine without key US champion in moment of crisis

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Gen. Keith Kellogg, will step down from his role in January, the White House confirmed on Nov. 19.

Kellogg's exit will leave Ukraine without its chief advocate in the Trump White House at a critical moment, as the country faces escalating Russian attacks, deteriorating battlefield conditions, and a domestic corruption crisis.

Kellogg has told associates that January would be a natural end to his term as envoy, as the role typically requires Senate approval beyond 360 days, Reuters initially reported on Nov. 19, citing four sources who requested anonymity. One source said Kellogg never intended to stay in the Trump administration for very long.

It is not clear who, if anyone, would be appointed to replace Kellogg.

A White House official confirmed Kellogg's January departure in a comment to the Kyiv Independent.

Initially appointed as Special Envoy for both Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg was later reassigned to focus solely on Ukraine. The Kremlin reportedly objected to Kellogg’s involvement in peace talks, viewing him as too pro-Ukrainian.

At times, Kellogg's role in the administration's peace effort has been sidelined in favor of Moscow's preferred negotiator, Steve Witkoff, a real estate mogul and Trump ally with no previous foreign policy or military experience.

In Ukraine, Kellogg is seen as a strong advocate, with President Volodymyr Zelensky even quipping that Kellogg's visits shield Kyiv from Russian aerial attacks as effectively as U.S. Patriot air defenses.

Kellogg led negotiations on the U.S.-Ukraine critical minerals deal, secured the release of political prisoners in Belarus, and frequently condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities in harsh terms.

Supporters of Ukraine say Kellogg's diplomacy has been vital to the peace process and U.S.-Ukrainian relations.

Kellogg played a crucial role "in building this bridge between Washington and Kyiv when it comes to President Trump's peace efforts," said Ostap Yarysh, Media Adviser at Razom for Ukraine, an advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C.

Critically, Kellogg was able to see through "Russia's delay tactics or other mechanisms that they use to prolong this war," Yarysh said.

The report of Kellogg's imminent departure coincides with the news that Witkoff is developing a new peace plan for Ukraine — one that aligns with the Kremlin’s demands. Witkoff has been holding talks with Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's senior economic negotiator, and demands for territorial concessions from Kyiv are reportedly back on the table.

Despite the timing, Kellogg's exit is not necessarily linked to the Witkoff plan — or the corruption scandal that has embroiled Ukraine in recent weeks.

Rather, these developments highlight Ukraine's vulnerabilities as the country heads into its fourth winter at war. As Russia intensifies infrastructure attacks and renews its maximalist demands, Ukraine will no longer be able to count on Kellogg's protection in Kyiv or in Washington.