Thursday, November 20, 2025
Russia

Ukraine alarmed as US pushes peace framework aligning with Moscow demands

4 min read
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). (Mandel Ngan and Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump is mounting yet another push to end Russia's war against Ukraine, as Washington begins testing a new peace framework that has already sparked unease among Ukrainian officials.

A source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent that a new peace plan is being crafted by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who's been in direct contact with Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's senior economic negotiator.

An Axios source in the Trump administration confirmed that the U.S. is already briefing representatives from Ukraine and Europe on the plan.

Washington has signaled that Ukraine is expected to accept a framework for ending the war that would require Kyiv to give up territory and relinquish certain weapons systems.

The reported proposals also include reducing Ukraine's army, among other concessions.

A source in the President's Office was decidedly unenthusiastic about the possible plan when speaking to the Kyiv Independent, adding that Washington appears to be shifting toward a framework aligned with Moscow's demands.

During previous rounds of talks, the Kremlin had softened some of its maximalist demands, limiting its focus to territorial concessions from Ukraine.

The demands previously dropped, however, seem to be resurfacing.

A Kyiv Independent source familiar with the U.S. proposal said the Kremlin has hardened its maximalist conditions, sensing Ukraine's worsening position on the front lines and exploiting the fallout from a major corruption scandal involving people close to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky on Nov. 18 announced he would travel to Turkey to "reinvigorate negotiations" with Russia, signaling renewed attempts to engage multiple channels.

Speaking the same day, Trump made it clear that he still hopes to stop the war in Ukraine, despite nearly 10 months of mediation yielding no tangible results.

"I've stopped eight wars," the U.S. president said. "I have another one to go with (Vladimir) Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought."

Against the backdrop of the talks ongoing at the political level, a parallel military-led peace track now appears to be also taking shape.

The Kyiv Independent has learned that a military-led delegation will report findings back to the White House after getting a firsthand look at the reality in Ukraine. The delegation is then expected to travel to Moscow to hold talks with Russian officials.

The last direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow took place nearly four months ago.

The fundamental positions of both sides remain unchanged.

Kyiv, backed by European governments, is pushing for a ceasefire along the existing front line. Moscow continues to insist on Ukraine ceding eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Asked about recent diplomatic activity, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Nov. 19 that nothing has changed since Putin and Trump met earlier in Alaska.

"No, there are no developments to report at this time," Peskov said.

Following his trip to Turkey, Zelensky said in a post to X that "only President Trump and the United States of America have sufficient strength for the war to finally end," adding that Ukraine has supported "every strong and fair proposal to end this war" in recent months.

Zelensky welcomed Turkey's willingness to engage in diplomatic efforts and noted Kyiv is "ready to work in any other meaningful formats that can yield results."

The main way to stop "the bloodshed and achieve a lasting peace" is for Ukraine to work with its allies and for U.S. leadership "to remain effective, strong, and to bring about a peace that will last long and provide security," he said.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Tim Zadorozhnyy
Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

