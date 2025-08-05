Three Nordic countries to fund $500 million in US weapons for Ukraine

Sweden, Norway, and Denmark will jointly contribute $500 million to a new NATO initiative aimed at delivering high-priority U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine, the defense ministries of three countries announced on Aug. 5.

The funding will be channeled through NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which enables fast-track purchases of U.S. arms to meet Ukraine's most urgent defense needs. The weapons will be sourced directly from the American market.

"This is an important initiative from NATO and the U.S. It helps ensure that Ukraine quickly receives crucial military equipment to defend themselves, and it strengthens cooperation between the United States and European countries in their support of Ukraine," Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Denmark is contributing approximately 580 million Danish kroner (around $90 million), while Sweden is pledging $275 million and Norway about $135 million, according to official statements.

The support comes under NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism. Earlier, the Netherlands funded the first PURL package with a contribution of 500 million euros ($579 million).

Denmark's Defense Ministry emphasized that the NSPA mechanism allows for swift procurement — a key factor given the urgency of Ukraine's battlefield demands.

"Speed is absolutely critical. That is why we have decided to allocate funds to the initiative immediately," Danish defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. "If at a later time there is a need for additional funding from the Ukrainian side, we are willing to consider that as well."

"Grateful to Denmark, Norway & Sweden for fast action to fund a package of US military support for Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte wrote on X. "This will deliver life-saving equipment & critical supplies to the front-line, strengthening Ukraine's hand & helping them deter aggression as they pursue lasting peace."

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on July 14 a new scheme that allows European countries to finance American weapons for Ukraine.

The agreement paves the way for Kyiv to receive additional air defense systems, missiles, and ammunition in the coming months.